Who will stop money laundering?

The allegation of money laundering is nothing new. However, the issue has come to the fore again following a report published in The Daily Star titled “S Alam's Aladdin's lamp”.

The report revealed information about the property owned by this business group abroad. According to the law of the country, it is illegal to invest abroad without approval. The maximum punishment for this offence is 12 years in prison and a fine twice the amount of money that has been laundered.

Many agencies working on money laundering at international level are regularly saying that a huge sum of money is being laundered from Bangladesh through various ways. Therefore, the question arises naturally as to who is going to stop money laundering. The government had given a chance in the 2022-23 fiscal to bring back the money from abroad. However, nobody took that chance.