Russia keen to set up LNG hub in Bangladesh

Russia has expressed its interest in exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh and setting up a joint LNG terminal here. If both sides reach a final decision, Russia will be the third LNG exporting country to Bangladesh, after Oman and Qatar.

In the fourth meeting of the inter-governmental commission, Russia has also discussed prospects of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exports to Bangladesh.

However, the inter-governmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation wrapped up the virtual three-day session on Wednesday, without signing any protocol.