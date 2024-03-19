Increasing internet and smartphone usage is the bigger challenge now

When we say smart Bangladesh, smart economy, smart citizens, smart government, smart society, it is very encouraging. However, connectivity, digital lifestyle and use of technology are intricately linked with this. If we cannot take facilities available in Dhaka to the marginalised people, inequality in the society will keep increasing.

Those who are privileged will have greater progress and the one who are backward will fall behind even further. We need to connect people with smartphones faster and focus on making smartphones easily accessible. We have to think about how the government can adopt a tax policy to reduce the prices.

Operators themselves offer smartphones on installments with postpaid connections worldwide. But this model doesn’t work in Bangladesh where 95 per cent of the connections are prepaid. There can be a system, where operators, phone manufacturers, mobile financial service providers and banks can work together to provide smartphones to people on installments.