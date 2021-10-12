Technology and youth to shape the post-pandemic world: Yasir Azman

On 8 March 2020, Bangladesh saw its first case of Covid-19. From the very first day, Bangladesh stepped up and has been fighting this predicament with solid unity. The country formed a joint task force led by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, and telecommunications have been announced as an emergency service provider to tackle the pandemic with maximum efficacy. It is certain, Connectivity has become a lifeline for the continuation of economic and social activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will remain so even in our post-pandemic world.

During the session, Yasir Azman mentioned how the Bangladesh government and private sector worked relentlessly together since COVID-19 hit the country, saying, "Connectivity has become not only essential but critical in these challenging times amid confinement measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease. As a collective force telecom industry stepped up with affordable connectivity managing additional capacity, facilitated online education & LMS platforms, equipped health sector and best utilize big data for fighting corona virus. To make it happen innovation and sheer commitment helped industry sustain this rapid surge.”