Inflation eases to 9.92pc, food inflation still above 10pc

The overall inflation surged to 11.66 per cent in July, and it was the highest feat recorded in the last one decade. Since then, both food and non-food inflation have been coming down.

Food inflation was recorded at 14.10 per cent in July, and it dropped to 10.40 per cent in September.

Non-food inflation also posted a slight decline, from 9.74 per cent in August to 9.50 per cent last month.