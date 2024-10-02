Inflation eases to 9.92pc, food inflation still above 10pc
Inflation has eased in September, for the second consecutive month under the interim government.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the overall inflation rate now stands at 9.92 per cent, down from 10.49 per cent in August, while food inflation remained high at 10.40 per cent.
The overall inflation surged to 11.66 per cent in July, and it was the highest feat recorded in the last one decade. Since then, both food and non-food inflation have been coming down.
Food inflation was recorded at 14.10 per cent in July, and it dropped to 10.40 per cent in September.
Non-food inflation also posted a slight decline, from 9.74 per cent in August to 9.50 per cent last month.
A 9.92 per cent rise in overall inflation denotes a year-on-year rise of Tk 9.92 in all commodities and services. A product that was Tk 100 in September last year cost Tk 109.2 in September this year.