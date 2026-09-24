Markets remain volatile for four years, different approach needed

Most of the fish brought to Dhaka comes from Mymensingh. Ali Hossain, a fish trader from Trishal in the district has been transporting fish from there to wholesale markets in Dhaka for 15 years.

On Wednesday, Ali Hossain told Prothom Alo that he can carry about 40 maunds of fish in a truck using water-filled drums. Since the price of fuel oil was increased by Tk 20 per liter last Sunday, the truck fare has gone up by Tk 2,000.

Calculations show that the additional transport cost per kilogram is less than Tk 1.50. However, a visit to Dhaka's Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market, and Agargaon Taltola Market found that sellers are asking for Tk 20 to Tk 30 more per kilogram for farmed fish than before.

Chayan Chandra Das, a fish seller at Krishi Market, told Prothom Alo that they bring fish from the Mirpur-6 market in small trucks. The fare for those trucks has increased from Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200. Wholesalers are also asking for higher prices than before. All these factors have pushed up fish prices.