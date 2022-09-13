Export to Nepal, Bhutan likely to rise as India proposes free transit to Bangladesh

Pran-RFL Group is one of the leading companies exporting goods to Nepal. The company's marketing director Kamruzzaman Kamal told Prothom Alo how much the exporters will be benefited can be said once the detail on the proposal of India is learned. If Bangladeshi goods-laden trucks can go to Nepal directly, it will decrease cost, time and hassle, he said.

Currently, goods needs to unload at Bangladesh border and those are being uploaded to another truck, he said adding, consignment of products are opened repeatedly in border and that may damage quality of products.

PRAN-RFL Group exports goods worth $800,000 to $1 million a month and this export volume will increase if transportation becomes easier through this transit facility proposed by India, Kamruzzaman Kamal said.

Consignment of products needs to arrive first in Banglbandha land port to export those from Bangladesh to Nepal via roadways. After that, trucks from India or Nepal carrying goods cross 34 kilometres to arrive in Panir Tungki border of India and Kakor Bhita border of Nepal. Later, these goods reach Kathmandu or elsewhere of Nepal. Similar process is followed in importing goods from Nepal and lentils are mainly imported from this country.