Walton launches affordable handset with dual cameras

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched new affordable smartphone ‘Primo GH9’ with attractive features.

The phone offers a large notch display, dual rear cameras, Android 10 operating system, and fingerprint scanner, among others. All this costs only Tk 6,799. The handset is available at all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets along with its own online sales platform E-Plaza.

Asifur Rahman Khan, chief of Walton’s cellular phone sales department, said the design and configurations of the smartphone have been fixed considering the demand and affordability of entry-level customers, the company said in a press release.