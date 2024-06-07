Wait 6 months for measures to take effect against inflation: Finance minister

The finance minister said this while speaking at the post-budget press conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Friday.

He said that keeping in mind controlling inflation, the size of the national budget has been reduced.

In reply to a query, Ali said the inflation is limited to the 9 per cent range due to the steps taken by the Awami League government.

“When Awami League came to power, inflation was around 9 per cent in 2009 and it rose to 10 per cent in 2010. But the government managed to bring the inflation under control within two years. Inflation was in the range of 5-6 per cent in the next decade,” said the minister during the press conference.