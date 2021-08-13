Why hilsa appeared late this season

Three weeks had been passed since the authority lifted the 65-day ban on netting hilsa on 23 July, but the fishermen of Jorkhal in the coastal district Bhola, were still found frustrated with poor catching of the fish.

“Even in last year, we caught hilsa in the river. But this year seems different,” said Md Masud Rana, president of Jorkhal Fishermen Association.

The fishing community along the coastal belt prepared their trawlers after the ban was lifted. But they could not sail to the estuaries and deep sea because the sea remained rough for 10 days. Those who went fishing had returned with poor catches.

Barguna Trawler Owners Association president Golam Mostafa, echoing Masud, said, “All the trawlers sailed to the hilsa catchment points but returned empty handed.”

The dwindling production of hilsa has affected the fish markets in Dhaka and other districts.