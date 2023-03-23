Bangladesh, Bhutan sign agreement on transit

Dasho Tashi Wangmo, secretary, Bhutanese ministry of industry, commerce and employment and Dasho Karma Tshering, secretary, ministry of energy and natural resources and other high officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the commerce minister said that following the signing of this epoch making agreement, the trade and commerce between the two countries would be simplified further while the trade relations would get a new height. “This instrument will strengthen further our diplomatic and economic ties,” he added.

Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh wants to expand trade and commerce among the neighbouring countries through increasing inter-communication and enriching value chain. As part of this, he said under the agreement, Bangladesh is extending Bhutan the facility for using the country’s air, railways, river ports, land ports and sea ports since Bhutan is a landlocked country.