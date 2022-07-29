Bangladesh behind Nepal and Laos

Although Bangladesh along with Nepal and Laos will graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status to developing countries in 2026, Bangladesh is behind the two countries in revenue-GDP ratio, according to the finance ministry.

This gloomy picture has been mentioned in the mid-term macro economic policy statement of the ministry.

The strength of the developing countries will be to collect a big amount of revenue, graduating from the LDC status.

The revenue-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio of Nepal is 22.36 per cent, Laos 15 per cent while the ratio is only 10 per cent in Bangladesh.