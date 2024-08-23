BB seeks bank account, loan details of S Alam, his family
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sought the bank account details of S Alam Group chairman Saiful Alam, his business entities, and family members, in addition to information about their loans, lockers, and savings certificates.
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), which operates under the BB, issued letters to the banks, non-bank financial institutes, and other offices in this regard on Thursday, asking them to report back within the next five working days.
According to some BFIU officials, the initiative aims at figuring out the exact loans taken by the Chattogram-based business conglomerate.
The BFIU also sought bank account details and loan information about some 18 individuals believed to be beneficiaries of the S Alam Group.
They are Prashant Kumar Das, Md. Helal, Badiur Rahman, Abdul Karim, Syed Alam, Md. Hasan, Nurul Alam, Abdul Kuddus, Dil Muhammad, Ali Ahmed, Saker Miyan, Alamgir Faisal, Jahangir Alam, Nurul Alam, Shamsul Alam, Md. Yunus, Nurul Afsar, and Shahjahan Ansary.
Earlier, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Tuesday launched an investigation into potential tax evasion by 18 entities owned by S Alam Group, while the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate of Chattogram formed a committee in this regard.