WTO ministerial conference now in June

The twelfth ministerial conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will be held in Geneva of Switzerland on 12-15 June.

The conference was earlier scheduled to be held in December last year, but it was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The WTO has already confirmed the recent development to its member countries.

This edition of the ministerial conference is very much important for Bangladesh as the country is in the process for graduating from the LDCs.

"Bangladesh had taken all necessary preparations when the conference was scheduled to take place in last December. We've also taken necessary preparations for the upcoming conference," BSS on Tuesday quoted commerce ministry WTO cell director general Md Hafizur Rahman as saying.