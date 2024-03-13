Banks to launch search for wilful defaulters in April

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed the scheduled banks to launch searches for wilful defaulters through dedicated units, in an effort to keep default loans in check. It also specified the actions against the defaulters.

In a gazette notification, the central bank stipulated 9 April for forming the dedicated units to find out the intentional defaulters. The failure to comply with the instruction will result in banks being fined Tk 5 to 10 million, and the penalty will go up by Tk 100,000 a day if the violation continues.

However, the banking sector insiders said a search among the defaulters will bring no benefits. They rather suggested that the regulator look into the anonymous and fraud loans and bring them under monitoring. It is likely to bring true benefits as the volume of such loans are higher than the default loans.