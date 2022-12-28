Foreign assistance release dips by 25pc

The foreign assistance inflow plunged by 25 per cent in July-November period this year as the development partners, including Asian Development Bank (ADB), cleared only USD 2.46 billion during the period.

The overseas assistance had amounted to USD 3.09 billion during the previous year’s same period, according to the economic relations division (ERD).

Bangladesh has been grappling with a dollar crisis as its forex reserve shrank alarmingly. The country is now in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and Asian Development Bank (ADB), to secure a budget support of USD 6.5 billion.