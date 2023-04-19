Export-import to remain suspended at Hili land port till 24 April

The Hili land port in Dinajpur will be closed for import-export trade to and from India for the next six days commencing from Wednesday, due to the Eid vacation.
However, the authorities would allow travelers with passports of both countries to immigrate through the land port as usual.
The decision has been made in a joint meeting of the C&F agents association and export-import traders, said Mustafizur Rahman, general secretary of the Hili land port importer-exporter group, through a letter on Wednesday.
According to the letter, the import-export activities through the land port will remain suspended from 19 to 24 April for Eid-ul-Fitr and will resume on 25 April.
Harunur Rashid, president of the importer-exporter group, told Prothom Alo that no goods will be exported or imported to and from India through the land port during the six days.
However, the 208 vehicles that already entered the port with 8661 metric tonnes of goods from India till 5:20pm on Tuesday will be allowed to unload the goods and return to India.
The officer-in-charge of the Hili immigration check post, Sheikh Ashraful, said many Bangladeshis travel to India for various purposes, including medical treatment, and a remarkable number of Indians visit Bangladesh during the Eid vacation.
Hence, the authorities would allow the people with valid documents to pass through the land port during the vacation, he added.