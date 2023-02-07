Bangladesh needs additional Tk 2.34 trillion by FY2025-26 to meet IMF conditions: PRI

It means the NBR will have to collect an additional Tk 2.34 trillion more than the current target.

The PRI, a think tank based in Dhaka, revealed this information in a press conference on Monday in the capital regarding ‘IMF Conditions: Increasing Tax-GDP Ratio’.

PRI executive director, Ahsan H. Mansur, and director of the PRI Study Centre on Domestic Resource Mobilisation, Mohammad A. Razzaque, spoke in the press conference.

An additional revenue of Tk 650 billion has to be earned over the current target in the next FY2023-24 to meet the conditions of the IMF.