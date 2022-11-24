'Nasty November' for Islami Bank

According to documents provided to avail a bank loan, the office address of Nabil Grain Crops Limited was House No. 9, Road 23, Banani Block B. No office, however, was found there. Another company named Marts Business Limited’s address is given as House No. 13, Road 17, Banani Block D. But there is no such office there either. On the contrary, an office of Rajshahi’s Nabil Group was found there. In the meantime, a gang has withdrawn Tk 20 billion from Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) using two companies that only exist on paper only , using these fake addresses.

An unscrupulous gang has withdrawn around Tk 70 billion through various ways using the names of 8 companies. Of the amount, a whopping Tk 24.9 billion was withdrawn only in the first seventeen days of this month (1-17 November). Due to this, the officials of the bank termed the month a ‘nasty November’.

Not only IBBL, but these companies have also withdrawn Tk 23.2 billion from Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) and First Security Islami Bank. In total, these companies' loans with interest amount to Tk 95 billion from the three banks. The money was withdrawn in a time while liquidity crisis in the banking sector has become a concern after the dollar crisis. This information was found from the documents of the three banks.

Bangladesh Bank has raised questions about around Tk 30 billion of the total amount. The companies which took the loan do commodity import business. The question has been raised whether a big portion of this hastily withdrawn money has already been siphoned off the country.

The grace period of the loan taken is one year. The repayment would be started after a year. So, the future of these loans would be fathomed after a year. Sources said the owners of Banks are the beneficiaries of these loans. One of the owners of the companies which withdrew the loan is from Chattogram and the other owners are from Rajshahi. Most of these companies are linked with Nabil Group.

Jahan Baksh Mandal is the chairman of Rashahi’s Nabil Group. Md Aminul Islam is the managing director of the company and his wife Ishrat Jahan is chairman of Nabil Feed Mills. Other owners include Mokhlesur Rahman and Anowar Islam. Miftah Uddin of Chhattogram’s Banshkhali is the owner of one of the companies.

According to the company’s website, Nabil Group owns 17 companies including Nabil Naba Foods, flour mill, feed mill, auto rice mill, lentil mill, consumer products, Nabil farm and Nabil transport.