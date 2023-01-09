LC opening for oil, sugar drops

Opening of letters of credit (LC) for six products including soybean oil, palm oil and sugar fell due to dollar crisis.

Bangladesh Bank issued several circulars over the past couple of months to keep the opening of LCs normal to import essentials, but opening of LCs dropped.

According to data from Bangladesh Bank, opening of LCs to import unrefined sugar fell by 28 per cent in October-December of 2022, comparing to the same period of the preceding year.

Unrefined soybean oil saw a drop in opening of LCs by 47 per cent, soybean seed 83 per cent, unrefined palm oil 99 per cent, gram by 47 per cent, and date by 30 per cent.

Drop in opening LCs indicates a potential crisis of goods in the country and impact has already been visible in the market. There has been a crisis of sugar in the market for several months. Traders said they could not open LCs for import on time due to dollar crisis.