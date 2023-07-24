What is the actual earning from apparel export?

A full fiscal year ended in June after the Russia-Ukraine war began. Apparel exports, according to the government, increased by 10 per cent during this period. Yet, work orders dropped and 20-30 per cent of the capacity of majority of factories remains unused. As a result, readymade garment (RMG) industry entrepreneurs are not finding similarities between export growth and reality.

Several medium-and-large-size RMG factories are clients of United Commercial Bank (UCB), a private bank. Apparel of USD 3.57 billion were exported through UCB in 2021-22 fiscal. But the export fell by 11.20 per cent to US $3.17 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Urmi Group has four factories in the garments and apparel sector. This Group exported products of about $95 million in January-June in 2022, which has fallen by about $10 million as the export amount stands at $85 million in the first six months of this year.