UK keen to help Bangladesh reform banking, revenue sectors

The UK is willing to help Bangladesh reform sectors like banking, revenue and capital markets, the finance adviser said after the meeting.

“Those are very immediate concerns for us also. Because, unless we carry out those reforms it would be difficult for us,” he told the media after the meeting.

The adviser further said they have discussed enhancement of trade and commerce between the two countries.

“We want trade and commerce to flourish. The UK government was very helpful in the past and I hope that they will be helpful in the coming days as well. We are looking forward to their help and cooperation,” he stated.

The finance adviser and the British envoy also discussed the cooperation between Bangladesh and the UK.