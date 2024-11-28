Bangladesh to see 21.2pc decline in exports to EU: RAPID 

RMG products account for 85 per cent of total exports of Bangladesh. The RAPID chairman noted that while duty on exports from Vietnam to the EU is being withdrawn gradually under the FTA, Bangladesh will be facing increased duty on its exports due to graduation from the LDC group.

Bangladesh will retain duty-free access to the EU market for three years following its LDC graduation in 2026, but it will eventually face increased tariffs upon completion of the particular timeframe.

Both the realities are concerning for Bangladesh as around 48 per cent of Bangladesh’s total exports go to the EU. The post-graduation duty-free timeframe might be extended to some extent if the authorities take initiatives in this regard.

