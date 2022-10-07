Inflation hits 11-year high in August

Inflation shot up to 9.86 per cent in August, which is the highest in the last 11 years and three months. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data, the figure declined slightly in the following month to stand at 9.1 per cent.

But the food inflation remained above the threshold of 10 per cent in the two months.

The BBS has prepared the inflation data and forwarded it to the planning ministry for final approval. The ministry is expected to release the official figures anytime soon, according to sources.

Bangladesh witnessed the highest ever inflation of 10.2 per cent in May, 2011 and the figure has never been above 9 per cent since then.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that inflation has been above 9 per cent in August and September, but there is nothing to panic about.

“Inflation will come down again from October and November when new vegetables and rice start hitting the market,” the state minister said, adding that the government initiatives worked well in inflation reduction.