There could be sanctions and fine if EU trade regulations not followed

The officials in the Dhaka mission of the European Union said Bangladesh will have to follow due diligence regarding human rights and protecting the environment. Otherwise the brands could be compelled to sever ties with the concerned establishments through imposing sanctions and realising fines.

The local producers, however, think the number of rules is too many and the cost of following those is too high. That is why they demanded a fair price from the buyers.

The businesspersons from the readymade garments sector said this at a roundtable, on following the laws appropriately, organised at the city’s Tejgaon area Tuesday.