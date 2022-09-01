JICA’s assistance sought in setting up lab at ports: FBCCI

Hence, he urged JICA to come up with a financial and technical assistance project.
Amin Helaly, vice president of the federation said, a significant part of the agricultural products used to damage due to poor supply chain and preservation system and also farmers deprived of fair prices.
Therefore, Amin Helaly urged JICA to extend its assistance in food processing and preservation at upazilla levels.
BFSA and JICA will jointly undertake a project for establishing a reference laboratory and training complex in the country, Rezaul Karim a member of BFSA informed the meeting.
Teruaki Fujii, a representative from JICA head office, stressed on ensuring safe food in order to achieve a sustainable food security.
JICA’s upcoming project will create scope for the private sector food processing industry to flourish, he assured.
FBCCI secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque urged JICA to collaborate with FBCCI to set up private testing labs in the country.
FBCCI directors Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker and Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, were also present at the meeting.