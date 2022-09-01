JICA’s assistance sought in setting up lab at ports: FBCCI

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Thursday sought cooperation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in establishing lab facilities at land, sea and airports of the country.

FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu made this call during a meeting with the representatives of JICA and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) at the office of the federation in the capital.

He said North-Eastern states of India have huge demand of Bangladeshi food and agro products.

Therefore, accredited lab facilities at land ports will facilitate exporting of these products to those states, he added.

Lab at Airports and Seaports will aid Bangladesh in exploring global food market, he said.