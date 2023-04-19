500 sued for attacking power office in Feni

A case has been filed against 500 unnamed persons in connection with the attack and vandalism that took place at the zonal office of the Palli Bidyut at Chhagalnaiya in Feni, reports UNB.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident who threatened to carry out another major attack over the phone.

The arrestee Rakibul Hasan Shuvo (26) is a first-year law student at a private university and a resident of Subedari Road Matha of West Chhagalnaiya village of the upazila. He is being questioned at the police station.