500 sued for attacking power office in Feni

A case has been filed against 500 unnamed persons in connection with the attack and vandalism that took place at the zonal office of the Palli Bidyut at Chhagalnaiya in Feni, reports UNB.
The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident who threatened to carry out another major attack over the phone.
The arrestee Rakibul Hasan Shuvo (26) is a first-year law student at a private university and a resident of Subedari Road Matha of West Chhagalnaiya village of the upazila. He is being questioned at the police station.
Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Chhagalnaiya police station Sudip Roy confirmed the matter. After the attack and vandalism at the Palli Bidyut Office, Shuvo called the official phone number of the office and later threatened to attack, vandalise and burn it, said the OC.
Deputy general manager (DGM) of Chhagalnaiya Palli Bidyut Office Jane Alam, immediately informed the police about the threat. Police used information technology to identify the owner of the unidentified phone and arrested him.
Jane Alam said, “The demand for electricity in the upazila during peak hours is 20 MW, but only 6MW to 7MW is available. As such, electricity can be provided for seven to seven and a half hours a day at most at consumer level.”
Earlier on Sunday, the frustrated consumers brought out a procession in protest of hours of load shedding at 8:45 pm. At one point, they attacked and vandalised the power office. They broke open the office gate, ransacked furniture and destroyed some necessary documents. Properties worth around Tk 250,000 were damaged in the attack, according to the statement.