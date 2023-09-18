8 local business conglomerates enter billion-dollar club

The country is passing through all sorts of economic crises at present. Businesspersons are struggling to import commodities due to the dollar crisis. But despite this crisis period, eight business conglomerates of the country have entered the billion-dollar club.

These eight industrial groups are Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), City Group, Abul Khair Group, S Alam Group, TK Group of Industries, Pran, and Square Group of Industries. Some of these groups are leading the import substitution industrialisation and some are leading the export sector.

The BSRM group dropped out of the list due to the decline in the import of raw materials. The business group imported products of USD 920 million in the 2022-23 fiscal, which was USD 1.37 billion the previous year.

The Ha-meem Group, one of the top exporters in the garment sector, is near reaching the billion-dollar mark due to the increase of exports. Its export and import related transactions rose to USD 900 million.

Meanwhile, the Akij Group could not make it to the billion-dollar club as the company was divided among the successors. Entrepreneurs say the number of business conglomerates in the billion-dollar club could be higher if there was no economic crisis.

According to the figures of the Bangladesh Bank and the Export Promotion Bureau, the volume of exports and imports in the last fiscal was USD 130.62 billion. Of it, the amount of export and import of these eight business conglomerates was USD 13.54 billion in total.