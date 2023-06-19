BB sets 7.13pc reference rate to fix lending rate

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has declared a reference lending rate, which is known as "SMART" (six-month moving average rate of Treasury bills), of 7.13 per cent for July, reports BSS.

As per the new rate, the lending rate for banks will rise to 10.13 per cent with the addition of a 1 per cent supervision fee, meaning the rate will be 11.13 per cent for personal and car loans, both of which fall under CMSME (credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises) and consumer loans.