Dollars flow back into banks through RFCD accounts

Dollars and other foreign currencies that were once stored at homes have started to flow back into the banks against the backdrop of up to 7 per cent interest on dollars deposited in resident foreign currency deposit (RFCD) accounts.

Besides, the depositors are allowed to use dollars from the RFCD accounts in home and abroad without any limitations. A maximum of $5,000 dollars can be used from an RFCD account during each of the foreign trips.

A number of banks have rolled out different packages to encourage their clients to deposit dollars held at home. It led to an increase in cash dollar reserves in the banks from $28 million to $32 million within a month.