Default loans rise to Tk 3450b until December: Governor
The defaulted loan amount in the country swelled to Tk3450 billion in December which is 20.20 per cent of the total disbursement, said Bangladesh Bank governor Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference at the central bank headquarters, the governor said the figure of defaulted loans in last September was Tk 2850 billion or 16.93 per cent of the total credit.
The defaulted loan rate of state owned banks was 42.80 per cent in December. It was 40.30 per cent in September, he said.
The default loans rate of private banks stood at 15.60 per cent in December, which was 11.90 per cent last September.
The governor also said that some banks have to be merged for their better management. But the deposits of banks are guaranteed by the state, so no one should worry regarding deposits in banks.
He also assured that there is no crisis in the financial sector now and nor would be in the near future. The reserve has crossed US$ 21 billion as per IMF standards.
Exchange rates, balance of payment and current account show a stable and positive trend now, he said.
A drafted law has been scrutinized by the finance ministry. After making the Act, the central bank will take decisions regarding some troubled banks, he said.
He also emphasized that depositors will not be affected by any decision of the central bank.
In response to a query, Mansur said that there are no restrictions on journalists' entry to Bangladesh Bank headquarters. But prior appointment is needed for journalists. Even the central bank officials need such appointment to enter the governor floor due to security reasons.