Default loans rise to Tk 3450b until December: Governor

The defaulted loan amount in the country swelled to Tk3450 billion in December which is 20.20 per cent of the total disbursement, said Bangladesh Bank governor Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the central bank headquarters, the governor said the figure of defaulted loans in last September was Tk 2850 billion or 16.93 per cent of the total credit.

The defaulted loan rate of state owned banks was 42.80 per cent in December. It was 40.30 per cent in September, he said.

The default loans rate of private banks stood at 15.60 per cent in December, which was 11.90 per cent last September.