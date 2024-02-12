BB sets minimum age limit of bank director at 30 yrs, raises honorarium

Bangladesh Bank on Sunday issued new guidelines outlining a set of rules for the eligibility of bank directors, fixing the minimum age limit at 30 years and raising their honorarium.

A bank director must also have professional or business experience of 10 years and no experience before he or she turns 18 will be acceptable.

The central bank also set the tenure of bank chairmanship for a maximum of two terms, and also increased the facilities for independent directors, but did not clarify who can be the independent director at banks.

The guidelines, however, stated nothing about those who control the banks through several nominated directors. The central bank said the guidelines will come into effect soon.