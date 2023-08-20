Egg production falls, demand rises

However, the recent adverse weather conditions affected the farms and led to a bit decline in egg production. The big farms roughly produce six million eggs a day, while the small ones around 33 million eggs in total. Collectively, the egg production has dipped below the 40-million mark.

On the other hand, there is a strong demand for eggs in the market as the consumers turned to eggs due to the escalating price of fish and meat.

Kazi Zahin Hasan, director of Kazi Farms Group, said the egg production decreased due to weather related issues, but the market demand has surged, causing slight fluctuations in the price.

He voiced concern over their business, saying that continued market instability may dissuade the big investors from the egg production sector. It would put the entire sector in jeopardy and disrupt the supply of protein to the people.