No control over egg market

Residents in Dhaka city are now shelling out Tk 50 to 55 for a hali -- four pieces -- of eggs, which used to cost only Tk 28 to 30 before the Covid outbreak in 2020.

The egg was once an affordable source of animal protein, but has now become increasingly inaccessible for low income people. Its exorbitant price is not a fleeting issue, rather it has been persisting for months.

The fish and meat markets have also been showing a similar trend of price. In the aftermath, the low and middle-income groups are struggling to meet basic protein requirements.