Shaista Khan was a renowned Mughal subedar who ruled Bengal from 1664 to 1688. It is said that during his time, eight maunds of rice could be bought with one taka. Nowadays, this sounds like pure fiction.

In the present day, the price of food and daily essentials is escalating uncontrollably, resembling a wild horse.

Currently, the exorbitant price of eggs is making daily headlines. During my childhood in the 90s, we could buy a single egg for one taka. Now, it costs 15 taka per egg.