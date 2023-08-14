Egg price shoots up: Who is destabilising the market

For individuals with limited income, purchasing one kg of beef at a cost ranging from Tk 750 to 800, or spending Tk 1,200 in a kg of mutton, has now become a luxury. Consequently, eggs and broiler chickens have emerged as viable alternatives to fulfil their protein requirements, given their relatively more affordable prices.

Just a few months ago, a dozen eggs were obtainable for Tk 100 to Tk 110, while a kg of broiler chicken was priced at Tk 150. The prices went up now with a dozen eggs costing Tk 160 to Tk 170, and broiler chicken reaching as high as Tk 250 per kilogramme.

Market experts assert that the surge in prices extends beyond just eggs and chicken; it encompasses all essential commodities. This substantial price hike is attributed to wrong governmental policies and inadequate market supervision. Similar to various other sectors, a small number of prominent business groups control the poultry industry. The fluctuation in egg and chicken are intricately linked to the broader dynamics influenced by these larger market forces.