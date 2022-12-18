Loans won’t be considered ‘at risk of default,’ if 50pc instalment paid by Dec: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh Bank has allowed deferred payment, half of the instalment of the term loan (industrial loan) for the last quarter (October-December) of this year – to reduce classified loan volume, reports UNB.

A classified loan is a bank loan that is at risk of default.

The central bank gave the privilege to facilitate big borrowers. Nothing has been said regarding small and individual borrowers in the circular, though the income of small borrowers decreased due to the impact of Russia-Ukraine war and domestic inflation.