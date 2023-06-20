Bangladesh Bank hikes interest rate on deposit, loan of financial institutions

Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday announced the interest rate on deposits and loans of the financial institutions.

As per new rate, financial institutions will receive deposits with a maximum interest rate of 9.13 per cent and provide loans or make investment with a maximum interest rate of 12.13 per cent.

Besides, an additional 1 per cent supervision fee for personal and car loans, both of which fall under CMSME (credit to micro, small and medium enterprises) and consumer loans can be added to it, meaning the rate will be a maximum of 13.13 per cent.