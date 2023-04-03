Bangladesh loses tax revenue of Tk 840b in informal sector: CPD

Bangladesh is missing tax revenue of Tk 840 billion each year due to irregularities, institution inability and tax avoidance tendency, according to study of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) published on Monday.

The study also found that around 68 per cent of people do not pay income tax even after earning taxable income.

The CPD, a think tank, presented the study in a media briefing at its Dhanmondi office.

The study has been entitled “Corporate Tax Transparency Issues and Concerns in Bangladesh Its Implications on Tax Losses and Social Spending.”