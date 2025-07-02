12-kg LPG cylinder price drops by Tk 39

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the private sector has been reduced by Tk 3.30 per kg at the consumer level.

For July, the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has been set at Tk 1,364, down by Tk 39 from Tk 1,403 last month.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the revised prices at a press conference at the commission’s office today, Wednesday. The new rates will take effect from 6:00 pm today.