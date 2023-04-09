DCCI urges BB to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Sunday requested Bangladesh Bank to extend support for Bangabazar fire victims, noting that thousands of small and micro businesses of Bangabazar clothing market have lost their shops with all belongings and valuables in the devastating fire that damaged the entire market on 4 April, reports UNB.

As a result, it said, most of the traders and their allied dependents have become helpless and crippled with massive loans taken to buy stock ahead of Eid.

Considering the tragedy, it is important to bring these traders within the purview of financial assistance in order for their quick rehabilitation, said the chamber body.