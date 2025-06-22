Practice of ‘gayebi mamla’ throws business environment into deep uncertainty: Hossain Zillur Rahman

Former adviser to the caretaker government, Hossain Zillur Rahman, has said that the prevailing practice of filing “gayebi mamla”, lawsuits filed for incidents that did not take place, has pushed the entire business environment of the country into a state of deep uncertainty.

According to him, this has also created a kind of stagnation.

The finance adviser did not allocate anything in the budget to address this issue, Hossain Zillur Rahman remarked today, Sunday, at a budget dialogue organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan area.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, also executive chairman of the private research institute Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), said, “The day before yesterday, a person from Chattogram informed me that yet another case—this time a murder case—had been filed against him. There are 110 accused in that case; he is number 95. With so many fictitious cases being filed, it has become impossible to determine who is genuinely culpable. We have cast a blanket of suspicion over the entire society. In such a situation, people are left with no choice but to stay silent or suffer.”