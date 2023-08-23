Finance minister irregular, other bosses out of reach

There is no symptom in sight that the economic crisis Bangladesh will die down soon as the price of dollar is still very high, forex reserve is also shrinking and at the same time, the inflation rate has lessened a very little.

But the economic crisis in other countries of the globe has decreased significantly. Many countries are being successful in keeping the inflation rate under control.

But Bangladesh is not being able to get out of the crisis mainly due to procrastination in taking decisions, lack of coordination in policies and monitoring, lack of inter-ministerial coordination, excessive dependence on bureaucracy and lack of accountability.

As a result, the country is heading towards another parliament election with its people are under serious pressure due to inflation rate and a weak economic base.

At such a period of crisis, the top economic policymakers around the globe are leading from the front. But that is absent in Bangladesh. But here the people in dire need are not getting chance to meet the concerned economic policymakers.

The finance minister does not come to office regularly, the finance secretary does not talk to anyone, it is extremely tough to meet the governor of Bangladesh Bank and the chairman of National Board of Revenue does not attend any programme.