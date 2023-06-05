Fuel, food revenue falls, toll collection up

Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) tops the state-owned establishments with highest profits through bridge toll collection. The company made a profit of Tk 28.43 billion followed by Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) with a profit of Tk 13.92 billion.

The survey shows, the companies combined incurred a loss of around Tk 137.42 billion as of 23 May this fiscal. The amount of net profit in 2021-2022 was Tk 17.08 billion while the profit was Tk 151.59 billion in 2020-21 fiscal.

Before this, these state-owned companies had a loss of Tk 26.04 billion in the past fiscal 2012-13. Those losses were shown to be due to shortage of electricity and fuel at the time

TCB has been added to this list of new loss-making bodies. The power sector has been making losses every year except for two years. Besides, BPC enjoyed consistent profit for seven years in between.

Meanwhile, these state-owned companies shared dividends with the government of Tk 12.79 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 and Tk 8.8 billion in the fiscal 2021-22. In the current fiscal, they have paid a dividend of Tk 9.83 billion to the government.