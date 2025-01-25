Bangladesh to import 5 million MTs of LNG annually from US

Argent LNG, which is developing a 25 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG facility in Louisiana in the United States, has signed a non-binding agreement with the government of Bangladesh to purchase up to 5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, the company said in a statement on Friday.

This is the first major US LNG supply deal since President Donald Trump took office on Monday, and according to the parties, reflects industry confidence in the new administration's pro-energy policies.