Ethiopian Airlines launches operation in Bangladesh
Water cannons were spouted as Ethiopian Airlines Dream liner Boeing 787 landing gears touched at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s (HSIA) taxiway marking the Africa’s largest carrier’s official entry into Bangladesh on Sunday.
The inaugural flight ET 678 of Ethiopia Airlines arrived at HSIA at around 8:45 am from Addis Ababa receiving the ceremonial water cannon salute.
The water cannon salute, a traditional aviation welcome, honored Ethiopian Airlines’ arrival as a new operator, with sprays of water arching over the aircraft upon landing to mark this momentous occasion.
The return flight departed HSIA for Addis Ababa at around 9:44 am, initiating regular services between the two capitals.
Operating five Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa flights weekly, Ethiopian Airlines offers Bangladeshi travellers seamless access to Africa and beyond, including over 140 destinations across Europe, North America, and other continents.
The new service will see morning departures from Dhaka on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, along with evening departures on Mondays and Fridays.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman, Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, welcomed the Ethiopian Airlines delegation, led by Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Getachew Mengistie Alemayehu, comprised with Ethiopia Airline Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Lemma Yadecha, at the HSIA.
In his remarks at the inaugural ceremony at HSIA’s conference room, Bhuiyan expressed optimism for Ethiopian Airlines' impact on Bangladesh’s connectivity and growth.
“Ethiopian Airlines is widely recognized as Africa’s leading carrier, and its entry into Bangladesh marks a promising new chapter for our aviation industry,” said Air Vice Marshal Bhuiyan.
He emphasised the significance of the new route in fostering growth, highlighting the potential for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. “This partnership paves the way for new opportunities and builds important bridges between Bangladesh and Africa’s dynamic economies,” he added.
Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Alemayehu expressed optimism for the route’s impact on socio-economic ties between the two nations aligning with Ethiopian Airlines’ motto - Connecting Continents, Cultures, and Communities.
He said this launch provides not only a direct link between Bangladesh and Ethiopia but also a gateway to key destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.
“Bangladesh is a dynamic and growing market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the needs of travellers between our two regions,” Yadecha said adding that Ethiopian Airlines is hopeful for operating daily flight to Bangladesh soon.
CAAB member (operations and planning) Air Commodore Abu Sayeed Mehboob Khan, HSIA’s Executive Director, Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam and Managing Director of Rhythm Group, Ethiopian Airlines’ General Sales Agent in Bangladesh Shohag Hossain also spoke on the occasion.
Hossain expressed confidence in the route’s potential to position Ethiopian Airlines as a top choice for Bangladeshi travellers. “This service opens up the world to Bangladesh, and with competitive fares and an expansive network, we are poised to be a preferred travel partner,” he said.
With a fleet of 147 aircrafts, Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s largest airline by passenger volume, destinations, fleet size, and revenue, and it ranks as the fourth-largest globally in terms of countries served.
Already an established player in South Asia, with routes to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Karachi, the addition of Dhaka is a strategic advancement in the airline’s broader Asian expansion.