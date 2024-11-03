Ethiopian Airlines launches operation in Bangladesh

He emphasised the significance of the new route in fostering growth, highlighting the potential for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. “This partnership paves the way for new opportunities and builds important bridges between Bangladesh and Africa’s dynamic economies,” he added.

Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Alemayehu expressed optimism for the route’s impact on socio-economic ties between the two nations aligning with Ethiopian Airlines’ motto - Connecting Continents, Cultures, and Communities.

He said this launch provides not only a direct link between Bangladesh and Ethiopia but also a gateway to key destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

“Bangladesh is a dynamic and growing market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the needs of travellers between our two regions,” Yadecha said adding that Ethiopian Airlines is hopeful for operating daily flight to Bangladesh soon.