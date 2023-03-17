Low affordability dampens demand for Ramadan essentials

Commodity traders usually have to deal with a heavy pressure of customers before the holy month of Ramadan. But the scenario is in stark contrast this time as their businesses have still been dull, though only a week left before the commencement of the holy month.

The individuals concerned attributed the situation to exorbitant commodity prices and increased living costs, which squeezed the affordability as a whole.

In conversation with some traders and customers, it was learnt that the people have been grappling with the spiralling costs as most of the daily essentials are now selling at a higher rate. The overall living costs have also surged to a remarkable extent.

The traders looked back to the previous years and said their sales used to peak after Shab-e-Barat. But this time, they are yet to see any pressure in sales even just before the holy month of fasting.

Some, however, tracked down a different reason for the scenario. According to them, Ramadan is commencing in the last half of a month and, this is why, the people remained away from Ramadan shopping.