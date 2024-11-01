Influence exerted for approval of economic zones

Sajjadul Hasan was once the personal secretary (PS) of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He served as the PS of the former prime minister for three years from 2015. At that time, he secured the government approval for an economic zone in his district, Netrakona using his power.

As soon as he was promoted as the secretary of the prime minister’s office in 2018, a new project worth Tk 15 billion was taken up for that economic zone. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation of the ‘Netrakona Special Economic Zone’ during her Mymensingh visit that year. Although nine years have passed since the approval of the project, there hasn’t been any progress.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) officials say the special economic zone in Netrakona will never be financially profitable as it will not be able to draw foreign investment due to lack of a proper communication system. The money invested by the government will not come to any use either.

This came up in their survey. Despite that, they had to approve the proposal for the economic zone due to pressure from the upper level of the government.

After retiring from the government job, Sajjadul Hasan was elected a lawmaker from the Netrakona-4 constituency in the controversial twelfth general election. Prothom Alo tried to contact Sajjadul over the phone for his comment in this regard, but he didn’t respond.

Like Sajjadul, several ministers, secretaries, politicians and businesspersons secured approval for at least 30 such economic zones exerting force and using power in the last 15 years.