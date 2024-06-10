Oligarch's opinions prioritised in preparing budget: Hossain Zillur Rahman

The finance minister has paid attention to the oligarchs or looters who have thrived under the shelter of power in preparing the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25, alleged Hossain Zillur Rahman, advisor to a former caretaker government.

He further said the provision to whiten black money has been kept with them in mind. At the same, not much discussion was held on reforming the economy and the banking sector, also thinking about them.