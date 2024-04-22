Foreign secretary meets US assistant trade representative
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen held a meeting with the US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch at the State Guest House Padma Monday afternoon.
They engaged in a comprehensive discussion on various aspects of Bangladesh-US Trade Relations, says a Bangladesh foreign ministry in a Facebook post in the evening.
The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening economic ties between Bangladesh and the US and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration in trade and investment.
In the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment towards fostering a conducive environment for bilateral trade, addressing the trade barriers, and promoting mutual economic growth.
Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch is visiting Bangladesh with a five-member delegation for the inter-sessional Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting.