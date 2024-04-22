Foreign secretary meets US assistant trade representative

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening economic ties between Bangladesh and the US and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration in trade and investment.

In the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment towards fostering a conducive environment for bilateral trade, addressing the trade barriers, and promoting mutual economic growth.

Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch is visiting Bangladesh with a five-member delegation for the inter-sessional Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting.